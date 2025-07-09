Four more suspects face charges in violent Brampton robberies: police

Four suspects facing new charges in connection with multiple violent robberies in Brampton targeting members of the South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ communities are shown. (Peel Regional Police)

Four more suspects are facing charges in connection with multiple violent robberies in Brampton targeting members of the South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ communities, Peel police say.

According to police, between April and May of this year, officers investigated three separate incidents where suspects arranged in-person meetings with victims via social media “under false pretenses.”

“Upon meeting, the victims were reportedly robbed, and in some cases a firearm was presented,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Two suspects were initially arrested on May 31, police said, but since that time, four more suspects have been identified.

“Investigators now believe that the suspects relied on false pretenses to target South Asians, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and lure them into meeting,” the news release continued.

Police said 18-year-old Hardil Singh Mehrok, of Brampton, and two males youths, ages 16 and 17, were arrested in connection with the case on July 4.

They each face two counts of kidnapping and three counts of robbery.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 20-year-old Preetpal Kooner, of Mississauga. He is facing charges for the same offences, police added.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward out of fear,” Peel police continued in the news release.

“Please note that investigators will prioritize protecting the identity and well-being of all victims. The Crown Attorney’s Office is being consulted with respect to hate-motivated charges.”

Investigators say when arranging to meet people you’ve met online, members of the public should meet in public places, inform a friend or family member, verify the identity of the individual you are meeting, and trust your instincts.

Any suspicious or criminal behaviour should be reported to law enforcement, police noted.