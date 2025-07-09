Rat response plan up for debate at Toronto City Hall

A large rat feasts on leftover food scraps outside of the Burrard SkyTrain Station in Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Toronto’s plan to tackle its growing rat population will go before a municipal committee on Wednesday.

City Manager Paul Johnson released the city’s “Rat Response Plan” last month, following a motion last year by Coun. Alejandra Bravo and Deputy Mayor Amber Morley to address what the pair described at the time as the “increasing challenge” of large rat populations in Toronto.

The plan, which is being reviewed by the Economic and Community Development Committee this morning, would launch in 2026 and include, among other things, the creation of a “Rat Response” coordination team, responsible for supporting the improved coordination of rat management across the city.

Also included is a proposed requirement for contractors to prevent and manage rat infestations at city-led construction sites when they’re displaced into neighbuoring properties. Private construction sites, as well as Metrolinx-led projects, would also be advised on how to implement proper pest management and reduce the impact of rats.

In a letter published last month, Coun. Paula Fletcher said she’s heard from Toronto-Danforth residents near the Ontario Line construction about “rodent infestations” in and around their homes following the project’s start.

“Currently, the pest control process is largely reactive and difficult for residents to access. As the city explores a comprehensive rat management strategy, it is imperative that Metrolinx-led transit projects align with these standards and adopt a preventative approach,” she wrote at the time.

The city’s plan would cost up to $351,000 to hire two people to implement it, as well as $150,000 for public communication and staff training.

Rat-related complaints have more than doubled

The report notes that rats in Toronto are not a public health issue, as there is no evidence of disease transmission linked to rats in Toronto, and the rodents should be treated “as a nuisance.”

“However, they can still pose health risks in food establishments and may contribute to mental health impacts for residents dealing with infestations,” the report read.

According to the city, there is no reliable method to estimate the number of rats in any city, so municipalities rely on service request or complaints about rodents to inform their pest management strategy.

However, from 2015 to 2024, city data shows that the number of rodent-related complaints climbed from 1,165 to 2,523.

As well, a 12-year report released earlier this year found that Toronto has seen a significant increase to its rat population, ranking third among the 16 cities studied, with warming temperatures, growing urban centres, and ongoing construction projects listed as contributing factors.