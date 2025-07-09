Voyeurism suspect used drone to film women, police say

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police have confirmed that criminal charges were laid against a Toronto man after he allegedly used a drone to secretly film two women in their apartments earlier this year.

Police say that the incident took place in the Beverly Street and Queen Street area and was first reported to officers on March 1.

Police launched an investigation and arrested a suspect in connection with the incident on March 18.

Graham Kelly, 32, of Toronto, was charged with secretly observing/recording a person expecting privacy and harassment by watching and besetting.

He was scheduled to appear in court in May.

In a statement provided to CP24, a Toronto police spokesperson said that the force does not receive many calls to its communication centre regarding drones.

However, the spokesperson said that “in cases of criminal activity like voyeurism, it may be appropriate to call 911.”

“If someone reported a drone hovering outside their window, for example, an officer would likely be dispatched to try to locate both the drone and its operator, begin an investigation, and lay charges if warranted,” Stephanie Miceli wrote. “We encourage anyone in this situation to take note of as many details as possible, including the drone’s appearance, its movements, and any visible operator, and share that information with responding officers.”