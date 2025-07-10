Ornge air ambulances serving Toronto temporarily out of service

An ORNGE air ambulance service helicopter sits outside a hanger at their base at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The two Ornge air ambulances serving Toronto will be out of service for the next two days due to maintenance.

In a statement to CTV News on Thursday, Ornge said one Toronto-based helicopter will be out of service until July 12, while a second one will be grounded until July 18.

“During this time period, Ornge will activate the contingency plans in our deployment plan. These involve dispatching helicopters from other bases, supported by additional Ornge land ambulance resources in Toronto,” the statement read.

Ornge has helicopters in Sudbury, London and Ottawa. According to its website, Ornge has 12 Leonardo AW139 helicopters across the province.

The not-for-profit corporation indicated in its statement that it is seeing delays in helicopter parts. Ornge did not say what’s behind the delays.

“We also remain in regular contact with our helicopter manufacturer to ensure parts are delivered in as timely a fashion as possible and to mitigate any delays,” Ornge said.

“We remain committed to ensuring full helicopter air ambulance service as soon as possible.”

This year, Ornge helicopters have airlifted 1,950 patients to Ontario hospitals as of May.

In addition to responding to emergency on-scene incidents, Ornge also moves patients between health-care facilities.