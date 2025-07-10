Police say five-time repeat offender for impaired driving charged in Brampton crash that left 21-year-old critically injured

A police cruiser on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Peel police say a man with multiple impaired-driving related convictions is once again facing charges after a four-vehicle collision in Brampton that left a 21-year-old critically injured.

Police said four vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive in Brampton on the afternoon of July 5.

Three people were transported to hospital for treatment, including a 21-year-old man who police say remains in unstable, critical condition and is expected to have “long-term, life-altering injuries.”

In a news release issued Thursday, police confirmed that a driver has now been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.

Mississauga man Koushal Kasiram, 58, has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol, and three counts of driving while prohibited.

He was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released on a recognizance, with conditions not to drive a motor-vehicle, police said.

The charges have not been tested in court.

“Koushal Kasiram is a five-time repeat offender for impaired driving-related convictions. He was also on three separate lifetime driving prohibitions at the time of the collision,” police said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision, or those with dash camera footage, to contact the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.

“Our thoughts are with the family of those injured in this horrific crash. We are committed to holding dangerous drivers, such as Mr. Kasiram, accountable for their actions,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a written statement.

“Repeat offenders must face consequences sufficient to stop them from continuing to offend, and we are working to ensure that happens.”