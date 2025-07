An intersection in Flemingdon Park has been shut down for a police investigation. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

An intersection in North York has been shut down this morning after shell casings were found in the area.

Police told CP24 that officers were called to the area of Deauville Lane and St. Dennis Drive, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue, early Thursday morning. When they arrived on scene, they located shell casings in the intersection.

No injuries have been reported but the intersection is closed to traffic for the police investigation. The TTC is also on diversion in the area.