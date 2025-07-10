Toronto to see lengthy stretch of hot and humid weather

A child plays in a fountain in Toronto during hot weather on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto is set to see an extended bout of hot weather with daytime highs above 30 C for the next week.

Thursday’s high will by just shy of 30 C but will feel closer to 37 when factoring in the humidity. The national weather agency is also calling for a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Sunshine and more muggy conditions are expected on Friday, which will see a high of 30 C, feeling like 37 with the humidity.

Saturday will see more sunshine and a high of 31 C and Torontonians could see some showers and a high of 30 C on Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, which will see daytime highs of 30 C on each day respectively.