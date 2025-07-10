Video footage shows hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police shared video of a Honda Civic sideswiping a Lexus on the westbound Highway 401 at Weston Rd.

Police have released new video footage which shows a hit-and-run collision on Highway 401 in Toronto last month.

The incident happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Weston Road at around 1:30 a.m. on June 23.

Police say that officers were already in the area investigating a collision in the express lanes when a black Lexus was sideswiped by a silver or grey Honda Civic which then fled the scene.

Investigators say that the force of the impact caused the driver of the Lexus to lose control of the vehicle and careen into a concrete barrier and a police cruiser before coming to a stop.

The driver was subsequently taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The video footage released by police on Thursday shows the Lexus travelling in the far right lane of the highway when the Civic suddenly switches lanes in an apparent attempt to pass the traffic ahead, which had slowed due to the collision investigation in the express lanes.

Police say that the suspect vehicle likely sustained damage to its right side in the crash.

“#TorontoOPP is looking for help identifying the driver or any information of the silver or grey Honda Civic,” police said in a message posted to social media.