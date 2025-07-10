‘Watch him like a hawk’: Repeat drunk driver charged in Brampton crash that critically injured 21-year-old

Peel Police Const. Tyler Bell-Morena discusses the arrest of a five-time offender on impaired driving charges after a collision in Brampton.

A five-time convicted impaired driver is once again facing charges after a violent four-vehicle crash in Brampton left a 21-year-old man in critical condition with life-altering injuries.

Peel police say the suspect was driving a white commercial vehicle when it collided with several others at Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive on July 5.

Prior to the crash, police say that multiple drivers called 911 to report the vehicle swerving erratically. The suspect, who has three lifetime driving bans, was allegedly behind the wheel again despite past convictions and prohibitions stretching back nearly three decades when he was first charged in 1996, officials told CP24 Thursday afternoon.

“It begs the question that I’m sure we’re all asking,” said Const. Tyler Bell-Morena. “Is it going to take someone being killed before this man is put away? And I can’t fault anyone for asking that question.”

What happened on July 5?

Three people were taken to hospital following the afternoon collision. One of them, a 21-year-old man, remains in unstable critical condition and is expected to suffer “long-term, life-altering injuries,” according to police.

In a news release, police announced that a suspect, identified as 58-year-old Koushal Kasiram, of Mississauga, has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol, and three counts of driving while prohibited.

Koushal Kasiram 58-year-old Koushal Kasiram, of Mississauga, has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol, and three counts of driving while prohibited (PRP photo).

None of the charges have been tested in court but he was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released on a recognizance, with conditions not to drive a motor-vehicle, police said.

“This man was released again on conditions not to drive, and maybe he’ll meet it this time,” Bell-Morena said. “It’s a little bit concerning.”

Kasiram’s most recent driving conviction was in 2015, Bell-Morena added.

‘Watch him like a hawk,’ police warn public

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision, or those with dash camera footage, to contact the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.

“Our thoughts are with the family of those injured in this horrific crash. We are committed to holding dangerous drivers, such as Mr. Kasiram, accountable for their actions,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Bell-Morena urged the public to keep their eyes peeled.

“If you know who this individual is,” he said, “watch him like a hawk and pick up the phone and call us if you see him behind the wheel again.”