Ford says Carney has agreed to first ministers’ meeting amid Trump’s latest tariff threat

FILE: Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks to media prior the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Prime Minister Mark Carney has agreed to a first ministers’ meeting following U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat.

In a post on social media Friday, Ford announced Carney will meet with provincial and territorial leaders on July 22 in Huntsville ahead of the Council of the Federation meeting with Canada’s premiers, of which Ford is chair.

“In the face of President Trump’s latest threat, we need to come together. We need a plan on how Canada will respond and how we’ll protect our workers, businesses and communities,” he wrote.

“Together, we’re going to remain united as we protect Ontario and protect Canada.”

In the face of President Trump’s latest threat, we need to come together. We need a plan on how Canada will respond and how we’ll protect our workers, businesses and communities.



I’ve asked and Prime Minister Carney has agreed to an in-person First Ministers’ Meeting on… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 11, 2025

On Thursday, Trump published a letter addressed to Carney on Truth Social in which he threatened to slap a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods starting Aug. 1.

Trump justified the new tariffs by saying Canada’s “failure to stop the drugs from pouring into” the U.S. has contributed to its fentanyl crisis. He has previously cited the spread of the synthetic opioid as a reason for launching his trade war with Canada and Mexico earlier this year.

Following the announcement, Ford’s office pushed Ottawa to “work around the clock to secure a deal” with the U.S. and avoid the new levies.

For Carney’s part, he said Ottawa will continue to “steadfastly” defend workers and businesses in the face of Trump’s latest threat as his government negotiates with the White house.

“Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries,” Carney wrote in a post on social media.

While Trump said that his administration may consider a tariff adjustment if Canada works to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., he also threatened to match any retaliatory tariffs and add them to the 35 per cent tax.

The White House has confirmed that the 35 per cent tariff will only be applied to goods already subject to the 25 per cent import tax Trump introduced at the start of the trade war. Goods exempt under the North American trade pact are not expected to be impacted.

Tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and vehicles remain in place and Trump has said a tariff on copper will start on Aug. 1

Trump’s new tariff ‘not grounded in economic logic’: Toronto trade board

The head of Toronto’s trade board said Trump’s latest tariff threat is “not grounded in economic logic” as he pushed Ottawa to continue to negotiate the “best deal it can” for Canadians.

“Our members are deeply frustrated by yet another disruptive turn in U.S. trade policy,” Toronto Region Board of Trade president and CEO Giles Gherson said in a statement issued Friday, calling the latest development in Trump’s ongoing trade war with Canada a “bargaining tactic.”

“It also comes at a time when Canadian businesses are already navigating the competitive pressures created by the United States’ new industrial strategy, the so-called ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’” he said.

Before the new Aug. 1 deadline was announced on Thursday, Trump and Carney had agreed to a negotiate a deal by July 21. Those talks were briefly halted after Canada imposed—and then removed—a digital services tax on U.S. tech companies.

Businesses must ‘urgently’ accelerate productivity: Gherson

As the Aug. 1 deadline approaches and as trade negotiations continue, Gherson urged businesses to “urgently” accelerate productivity, strengthen internal economic cohesion and expand Canada’s global trade footprint.

“This is how we build the long-term economic resilience Canada needs, no matter who occupies the White House,” he said.

Meanwhile, Canada’s largest private sector union, Unifor, urged Carney to “push back-hard” against Trump.

“Canada must use every bit of leverage we have. Workers are counting on our government to defend their jobs and industries. Concessions won’t stop a bully, but collective strength will,” National President Lana Payne said in a news release on Friday.