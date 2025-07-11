7-Eleven offering free slurpees for one day only

Canadians looking to cool off with a cold beverage can swing by 7-Eleven today for a free small Slurpee, as the convenience store celebrates its 98th birthday.

The giveaway is available at participating stores across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, B.C., and Alberta, where the brand has operated since 1969 when they opened their first Canadian store in Calgary.

Customers are limited to one free small Slurpee at participating stores between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. They must have the 7-Eleven app to redeem points but for the giveaway itself, the company says customers can walk right in to get their drink.

7/11 poster

In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the company says Slurpees, poured at exactly -2.2 C, have become a “summer staple” across the country, with Winnipeg recognized as the Slurpee capital of the world.

“The city drinks more Slurpee than anywhere else in the world,” they wrote.

In an interview, vice president of 7-Eleven Canada, Marc Goodman says “the stat comes from the actual volume of Slurpee that we sell on a per capita basis.”

“This is probably at least 15 to 20 years running that Winnipeg...has been the Slurpee capital of the world. And so we’re hoping that there’ll be some new competition that’s gonna potentially dethrone this amazing city.”

According to 7-Eleven, those visiting its store locations in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba are most likely to grab a Taquito Monterey Chicken with their Slurpee.

Meanwhile in Ontario, they say that the go-to combo is the Beef Taco & Cheese Taquito. And in Saskatchewan, it’s all about the Potato Wedges or Chicken Wings.