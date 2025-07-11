Free slurpees today as 7-Eleven celebrates its birthday

Canadians looking to cool off with a cold beverage can swing by 7-Eleven today for a free small slurpee, as the convenience store celebrates its birthday with their annual 7-Eleven Day giveaway.

The giveaway is available at participating stores across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, B.C., and Alberta, where the brand has operated since 1969 when they opened their first Canadian store in Calgary.

Customers are limited to one free small slurpee at participating stores between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. They must have the 7-Eleven app to qualify for the promotion.

7/11 poster

In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the company says slurpees, poured at exactly -2.2 C, have become a “summer staple” across the country.

Numerous retail locations, beyond just 7-Eleven, sell slurpees.

According to 7-Eleven, those visiting its store locations in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba are most likely to grab a Taquito Monterey Chicken with their Slurpee.

Meanwhile in Ontario, they say that the go-to combo is the Beef Taco & Cheese Taquito. And in Saskatchewan, it’s all about the Potato Wedges or Chicken Wings.