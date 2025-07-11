Police seek 2 suspects after armed home invasion in Scarborough

Toronto police searching for two suspects after an alleged home invasion in Scarborough on Wednesday July 2, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are seeking two men who they say are wanted in connection with a home invasion earlier this week in Scarborough.

In a news release, officials say officers responded to a call for “unknown trouble” near Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road shortly after 11 p.m. on July 2.

Police say two men knocked on the door of a residence and forced their way in once the victims answered. One suspect allegedly pulled out a knife.

Police say both men assaulted the two residents while demanding cash.

It’s reported that the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspects fled with a cellphone.

Investigators from the Hold Up Squad describe the suspects as male, between 20 and 30 years old. One has a tattoo on the inside of his right bicep and another on the inside of his left forearm.

TPS suspect One of the suspects Toronto police are searching for in connection to a home invasion on Wednesday July 2, 2025 (TPS photo).

Police are warning the suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who sees them is urged not to approach and to call 9-1-1 immediately.