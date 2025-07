Riders take a subway train on the Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Subway service has resumed along a portion of Line 1 following emergency track repairs.

The issue was first reported just before 10 a.m. and was impacting service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations.

Full service along the line resumed just before 11 a.m.

Shuttle buses were running during the service interruption.