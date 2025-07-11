‘This burial site has been desecrated;’ Ancestral remains found at future site of OPG parking lot

This aerial footage shows archaeological work that is ongoing at the site of a future OPG parking lot in Oshawa.

Ancestral remains have been found at the site of a planned parking lot next to Ontario Power Generation’s new Oshawa headquarters.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto, OPG confirmed that the bone fragment was located on July 3 during “archeological work” at the site and later determined to be ancestral following an investigation by Durham police.

The OPG said in the statement that it “recognizes the significance and sensitivity” of the finding and is “committed to working closely with the local Indigenous communities and authorities to ensure a thorough and culturally respectful investigation.”

“Access to the site is strictly controlled, and we are treating the area with the utmost care, sensitivity, and reverence,” the statement notes.

The remains were located underneath a site at 1910 Colonel Sam Dr. that is set to be excavated to allow for the construction of a new parking lot.

In a joint statement released earlier this week, four Ontario First Nations communities said that the proposed parking lot will stand above a historic site known as the Scucog Carrying Place which “has long been used” by its “ancestors and community.”

The First Nations communities said that the remains were located “within large, excavated soil piles.”

“This burial site has been desecrated, and our communities are grieving,” the statement reads. “We believe there is a high probability that additional ancestors’ remains will be found at this site.”

The OPG has said that construction at the site has been on hold since April 10 to allow for archaeological work, which involves the participation of Indigenous representatives.

However, in their statement representatives from the Alderville First Nation, the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation took issue with the precautions that had been taken at the site.

“It is with deep frustration and upset that we note contractors undertook these excavations and soil piling, seemingly without the information of an archeological assessment, or guidance from a cultural heritage policy, in an area publicly well-known as the Scugog Carrying Place,” they said. “A full archaeological assessment would normally have been conducted before any ground disturbance took place.”

The OPG says that following the discovery of the remains “Indigenous representatives, who had been participating in the archeological work, ensured appropriate cultural protocols were observed.”

It said that authorities were also notified “immediately.”

In their statement, the four First Nations communities said that they will be working with the Chief Coroner and government authorities to “ensure a lawful and culturally respectful investigation into the circumstances of the excavation.”