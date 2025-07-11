Tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot reaches $70 million

A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ontario on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $70 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says an estimated 10 Maxmillions prizes, worth $1 million each, are also up for grabs.

If the jackpot isn’t won tonight, the jackpot will grow by another $5 million on Tuesday, the next draw date. The jackpot will continue to climb to the $80 million cap until there’s a winner.

Players must match all seven of their selected numbers to the ones drawn to win the top prize. The odds of doing that are 1 in 33,294,800.

OLG says that Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $9 billion since 2009, including 115 jackpot wins and 943 Maxmillions prizes.

The OLG increased the jackpot prize limit to $80 million last year.

Tickets can be purchased at any participating retailer up until 10:30 p.m.