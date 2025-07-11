Toronto under heat warning, extreme conditions could last until Thursday

A man runs on a pedestrian bridge with the skyline in the background in Toronto, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A heat warning has been issued for Toronto ahead of a “prolonged period” of sweltering conditions that Environment Canada says could last until Thursday.

The weather agency issued the warning on Friday morning ahead of a scorcher of a day that could see the mercury soar to 30 C but feel closer to 37 with the humidex.

Conditions are expected to get even warmer on Saturday, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 32 C that will feel as hot as 41 with the humidex.

There might be a little relief on Sunday with a 60 per cent chance of showers but the temperature is still expected to reach a daytime high of 30 C.

In fact, Environment Canada says that daytime highs will hover between 29 C and 32 C for much of the next week, with the humidex often making it feel like 35 to 40.

The weather agency says that overnight lows during this stretch will be 19 C to 23 C “providing little relief from the heat.”

“This week southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions. The temperatures and humidex will meet or be extremely close to heat warning criteria, with the hottest day being Saturday,” the warning from Environment Canadas states. “A shift in the weather pattern on Thursday will likely end this multi-day period of heat and humidity. Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.”