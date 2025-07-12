2 men charged after parking officer assaulted in North Toronto

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. Toronto police say one person is dead after a downtown hit and run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Two men are facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted while issuing a ticket earlier this month in Toronto’s Avenue Road and Glengarry Avenue area.

Toronto police say the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 4.

According to investigators, the officer was “conducting enforcement” when the two men approached and assaulted him as he issued the parking violation.

Mehmet Yilmaz, 54, of Toronto, and Ercan Yilmaz, 56, of Mississauga, have both been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

None of the charges have been tested in court but both the accused are scheduled to appear in court on August 13 at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.