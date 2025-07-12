39-year-old man charged after parking officer assaulted near Jarvis and Carlton

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 39-year-old man has been charged after a Toronto parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted while issuing a ticket earlier this week in city’s downtown core.

Police say the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Jarvis Street and Carlton Street area.

In a news release, investigators say the suspect became “upset” while the officer was issuing a ticket before assaulting them.

As a result, Yai Bol Dau, from St. Catharines, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

None of the charges have been tested in court but police say he is scheduled to appear in court on August 18 at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.