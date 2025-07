A driver has been arrested for impaired operation after a serious collision along Weston Road early Saturday morning.

In an email to CP24.com Toronto police confirm that crews responded to the scene just north of highway 401 at around 1:52 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle that had slammed into a hydro pole with such force that chucks of debris was launched across the road.

Police have not identified the suspect but an investigation is ongoing.