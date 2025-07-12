E-bike rider suffers non-life-threatening injuries after collision at Yonge and St. Clair

Toronto police investigating after a cyclist fell under a vehicle at Yonge and St. Clair on Friday July 12, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police say a cyclist riding an e-bike was injured after allegedly falling beneath a vehicle at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue late Friday night.

In an email to CP24.com, officers say they were called to the scene at around 11:19 p.m. after reports that a cyclist had been struck.

Upon investigation, police determined the rider “fell off” the e-bike while in motion and subsequently went under the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene, and the cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any charges laid at this time.