Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing near Yonge and Dundas

Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed near Yonge Street and Dundas Street East late Friday night.
In a post to social media, officials say officers were called to the area at around 10:21 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and has not yet been identified.
The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As a result, a police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.
