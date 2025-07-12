Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing near Yonge and Dundas

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed near Yonge Street and Dundas Street East late Friday night.

In a post to social media, officials say officers were called to the area at around 10:21 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and has not yet been identified.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result, a police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.