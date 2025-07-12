Second teen charged with first-degree murder in Toronto Beaches stabbing

Two 16-year-old boys have now been charged with first-degree murder after turning themselves in following last weekend’s fatal incident.

Toronto police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old this month in Toronto’s Beaches area.

The incident happened on July 5 near Eastern and Woodward avenues, west of Coxwell Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

Police previously said that paramedics were flagged down for reports of a person who had been stabbed inside a fast-food restaurant.

stabbing scene Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing near Toronto’s Woodbine Park on Sunday June 6, 2025 (CP24 photo).

The victim has since been identified as 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr. He was Toronto’s 19th homicide victim of the year, police said.

On Friday, police say a 16-year-old boy from Toronto turned himself in and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday, July 12.

The latest arrest follows the first suspect — another 16-year-old also from Toronto who surrendered to police earlier in the week and was similarly charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities did not release the names of either suspect due to guidelines under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police had initially appealed to “hundreds” of potential witnesses in the area that night, urging anyone with cellphone footage or information to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to come forward and contact police at 416-808-7400 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

