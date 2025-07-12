Subway closures scheduled for Line 1, UP Express this weekend

Subway riders in Toronto will have to plan carefully this weekend, with closures scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday along major routes.

On Saturday, subway trains will not be running between Finch and Eglinton on Line 1 due to planned tunnel maintenance. Instead, shuttle buses will be available until the end of service, at around 2 a.m. North York Centre and Lawrence stations will be closed, though other subway stations will remain open for riders to buy or load Presto cards, Presto tickets to access surface routes.

On Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations, due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will be available. Regular subway service will resume the following morning at 5 a.m. Dupont, Museum, Queen’s Park, St. Patrick and Osgoode stations will be closed, with all other subways open to access Presto machines and to connect to surface areas.

UP Express replaced with GO busses

Those heading to the airport this weekend will also need to plan accordingly, as service to the UP Express will be adjusted. On Saturday and Sunday, there be no trains running from Union Station, due to construction of the St. Clair-Old Weston GO station. Instead, GO busses will be available direct to Pearson Airport Terminal 1 from Station St. and York St., located outside Union Station. Travel time is expected to be between 30 and 50 minutes, with no stops at Bloor or Weston stations.

Regular service will resume on Monday, July 14.