Gunshots reported in Scarborough, police investigating

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in Scarborough late Saturday night.

In a post to social media, officers say they were called to the area of Neilson Road and Crow Trail at around 10:34 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

No injuries have been reported at this time and police have not released any details regarding possible suspects.

Police say officers located evidence of firearm discharge at the scene and that an investigation is ongoing.