Man rushed to hospital following early morning shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the leg early Sunday morning near G. Ross Lord Park.
In a post to social media, officers say they responded to reports of gunfire at around 6:10 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street.
When officers arrived, police say a male victim was found and later transported to hospital by medics.
Shortly after 7 a.m., EMS confirmed to CP24.com that his injuries are believed to be serious, but “non-life-threatening.”
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing news story, more details to come....
