Man rushed to hospital following early morning shooting in North York

By Jermaine Wilson

Police tape is shown in Ontario, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the leg early Sunday morning near G. Ross Lord Park.

In a post to social media, officers say they responded to reports of gunfire at around 6:10 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

When officers arrived, police say a male victim was found and later transported to hospital by medics.

Shortly after 7 a.m., EMS confirmed to CP24.com that his injuries are believed to be serious, but “non-life-threatening.”

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing news story, more details to come....