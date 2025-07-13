Man stabbed in downtown Toronto altercation, suspect at large

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing near Queen Street and Church Street early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:44 a.m. following reports of an “altercation,” police said.

When officers arrived, they say a 30-year-old man was found with a stab wound and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances of what occurred leading up to the man getting injured,” police wrote to CP24.com.

The suspect is described as approximately five-foot-nine with blonde hair, a goatee, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.