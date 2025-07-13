Man stabbed in downtown Toronto altercation, suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing near Queen Street and Church Street early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at around 4:44 a.m. following reports of an “altercation,” police said.
When officers arrived, they say a 30-year-old man was found with a stab wound and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Police are currently investigating the circumstances of what occurred leading up to the man getting injured,” police wrote to CP24.com.
The suspect is described as approximately five-foot-nine with blonde hair, a goatee, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
The investigation is ongoing.
