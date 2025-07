A cell phone store at Woodbine Shopping Centre was robbed on July 13. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

No injuries were reported after a cell phone store at a mall in north Etobicoke was robbed on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at the Woodbine Shopping Centre at 500 Rexdale Blvd., just west of Highway 27.

Toronto police say they were called to the mall at 6:12 p.m. for reports of a robbery at a cell phone store.

They say that an unknown number of suspects stole a quantity of merchandise.

Four suspects fled in a vehicle, said investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.