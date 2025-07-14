3 suspects stole items of ‘sentimental value’ from downtown Toronto home, police say

Photos of 3 suspects who allegedly broke into a home in downtown Toronto on March 23 and stolen items of 'sentimental value.' (TPS photos)

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home in downtown Toronto and stole several high-value items that were of “sentimental value” to the victims.

The break-and-enter happened on March 23 at about 6:45 p.m. near Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street.

Investigators say the suspects left the area in a grey 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a beige ball cap, sunglasses, a grey hoodie, grey pants, and black and white shoes.

The second suspect wore a black hat, a black coat, grey pants, and black and white shoes, while the third was wearing a grey hat, black coat with fur trim, and grey pants

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.