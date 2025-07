Toronto police are investigating a fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough on July 14, 2025 as a potential case of arson. (Georgios Petrantonakis)

As many as eight vehicles were set on fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough early Monday morning, officials say.

Toronto Fire said crews were called to a commercial lot near Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road at 2:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

Toronto police said arson is suspected as an investigation gets underway.