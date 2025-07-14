Protesters charged after allegedly breaking into Toronto MP’s office

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police have charged four protesters who allegedly broke into an MP’s constituency office in April.

On April 24, police said, several people were demonstrating outside the office near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West before they forced their way inside.

The group allegedly occupied the area and caused staff members to fear for their safety, police said.

Officers were called to remove the protesters from the property.

Police did not identify the MP’s office where the demonstration took place.

The suspects have been identified by police as Toronto residents Nadeem Talaat, 26, Adam Kheireddine, 21, Issam Deeb, 41, and Mohammed Alshalalfeh, 28.

All were charged last week with forcible entry, mischief interfere with property, unlawful assembly, and unlawful assembly while masked.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Aug. 22.