Peel police to announce results of home invasion probe dubbed ‘Project Ghost’

Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)

Peel police say results of an investigation into an organized crime group linked to “multiple home invasions” will be announced later today.

Details of the investigation, dubbed Project Ghost, will be provided at a news conference at Peel police headquarters.

Police said luxury vehicles and high-end jewelry were taken during the home invasions.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich and Det. Jeff Chamula will be on hand at the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

