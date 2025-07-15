Toronto now under special air quality statement as heat wave continues

A special air quality statement has been issued for Toronto as residual wildfire smoke from northern Ontario and the Prairies hangs over the city.

Environment Canada issued the alert Tuesday amid a heat warning that remains in effect for the fifth consecutive day.

“When air pollution levels are high, everyone should limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events,” the national weather agency said.

According to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, Toronto currently has the 11th worst air quality in the world. At one point on Monday, during an air quality warning that has since lifted, the city’s air was ranked second worst globally behind only Baghdad, Iraq.

Environment Canada’s air quality health index is currently listed at level 6, which it says represents a moderate risk.

As such, the national weather agency says that vulnerable groups, such as seniors, pregnant women, infants and young children should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they are experiencing symptoms like irritated eyes or coughing.

Environment Canada says there is no need to modify usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

The air quality index is expected to drop to 3, considered to be low risk, overnight.

Heat wave enters day 5

As people in Toronto grapple with poor air quality, sweltering conditions in the city are not letting up.

Environment Canada’s heat warning remains in effect with the temperature expected to climb to 32 C on Tuesday and the humidex making it feel like 36.

“A prolonged period of extreme heat and humidity continues,” the agency said in its warning.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.”

The heat is expected to break Thursday night, but the city is expected to see highs in the low 30s until then.

The city has opened up a number of areas as cooling spaces so people can beat the heat. You can find them here.