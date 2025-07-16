Arrest made after death threat made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Peel police after making death threats against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel police have arrested a man who allegedly made a death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown last month.

In a news release, police said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with utter threats to cause death or bodily harm.

A source familiar with the investigation previously told CP24 that the threat was made via email to the mayor’s office two to three weeks ago, and that his wife and son were also mentioned.

A security detail was deployed to protect Brown’s home and family over the course of two weeks following the threat, the source said.

Police said Singh Manoria was arrested following the execution of search warrants and the seizure of electronic devices.

“At this time, investigators believe the individual acted alone and is no longer an active threat to the mayor, his family or the community,” police said on Wednesday.

Singh Manoria was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

In a tweet published after news of the arrest broke, Brown thanked Peel police for their investigative efforts.

“We are relieved to learn they have apprehended an individual who allegedly made threats against us,” he said.

“Violence and threats of violence have no place in a democracy. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Brampton, and threats will not deter me from doing the job they elected me to do.”