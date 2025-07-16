ADVERTISEMENT

Fire triggers evacuation at Etobicoke elementary school, no injuries reported

By Jermaine Wilson

Fire reported at Etobicoke elementary school on Wednesday July 16, 2025 (CP24 Chopper photo).

An elementary school in Etobicoke was evacuated after a fire broke out late Wednesday morning.

In an email to CP24.com, Toronto Fire Services clarified that the fire started shortly before 11:30 a.m. inside a “maintenance closet,” at St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School, located near Kipling and Farr avenues, just north of Finch Avenue West.

Chow The back of an Etobicoke elementary school where a fire was reported on Wednesday July 16, 2025 (CP24 Chopper photo).

At the time of the fire, police said approximately 50 children were inside a daycare at the school but noted they have since been moved to a nearby portable.

Officials said they plan to make “arrangements” for the children this afternoon as police remain on scene to assist.

There are no reported injuries.