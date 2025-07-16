Fire triggers evacuation at Etobicoke elementary school, no injuries reported

An elementary school in Etobicoke was evacuated after a fire broke out late Wednesday morning.
In an email to CP24.com, Toronto Fire Services clarified that the fire started shortly before 11:30 a.m. inside a “maintenance closet,” at St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School, located near Kipling and Farr avenues, just north of Finch Avenue West.
At the time of the fire, police said approximately 50 children were inside a daycare at the school but noted they have since been moved to a nearby portable.
Officials said they plan to make “arrangements” for the children this afternoon as police remain on scene to assist.
There are no reported injuries.