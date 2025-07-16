Fire triggers evacuation at Etobicoke elementary school, no injuries reported

An elementary school in Etobicoke was evacuated after a fire broke out late Wednesday morning.

In an email to CP24.com, Toronto Fire Services clarified that the fire started shortly before 11:30 a.m. inside a “maintenance closet,” at St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School, located near Kipling and Farr avenues, just north of Finch Avenue West.

Chow The back of an Etobicoke elementary school where a fire was reported on Wednesday July 16, 2025 (CP24 Chopper photo).

At the time of the fire, police said approximately 50 children were inside a daycare at the school but noted they have since been moved to a nearby portable.

Officials said they plan to make “arrangements” for the children this afternoon as police remain on scene to assist.

There are no reported injuries.