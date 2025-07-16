Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Yonge and Dundas stabbing

Shaquan Mesquito is wanted on three charges, including attempted murder.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old Toronto man in connection with a stabbing in downtown Toronto last week that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place near Yonge and Dundas streets at around 10:30 p.m. on July 11.

Police say that when officers arrived on scene they found a 30-year-old man with a stab wound. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, police identified a suspect in the stabbing as Shaquan Mesquito. Police say that Mesquito is wanted on three charges, including attempted murder.

Police say that Mesquito “is considered dangerous” and should not be approached.

Police were unable to provide an update on the stabbing victim’s current condition on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Mesquito’s whereabouts is being urged to contact investigators.