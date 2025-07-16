Protest alleging mismanagement at Toronto City Hall met with counterprotest

Community groups met outside of city hall as officials look for solutions to several key and contentious issues Toronto is facing. Melissa Duggan has more.

A coalition of neighbourhood groups held a protest on Tuesday, alleging mismanagement at Toronto City Hall and calling for sweeping changes and more accountability.

The coalition gathered at Nathan Phillips Square and claimed that the city’s recent decisions on shelters, bike lanes, and bus lanes highlight the alleged mismanagement at several municipal departments.

“We’re tired of being bulldozed by ideologies that don’t fit our communities. It’s just been nonstop, no matter what the issue is. City Hall is just taking advantage of its citizens,” said Cody MacRae with Balance on Bloor.

City Hall protest Protesters hold a sign outside City Hall on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

The protest was held as the city’s planning and housing committee considered zoning amendments that would allow six shelters to be built.

“We are not anti-housing and we are not anti-shelter. We are anti-mismanagement,” said Eloise Morrison, who lives in Scarborough Southwest, where an 80-bed municipal shelter is moving ahead.

The facility at 2535 Gerrard Street East is slated to open in 2027 as part of a larger city strategy to build as many as 20 new shelters across Toronto. Residents in the area wanted the city to consider affordable housing at the site instead.

“I don’t want to live in a society where people get to choose which groups of people live in their neighbourhood. It’s illegal, and it’s immoral,” said Coun. Gork Perks, the chair of the planning and housing committee.

Coun. Brad Bradford said the city must acknowledge the neighbourhood impacts that come with shelters.

“Rather than telling people that there’s not,” Bradford said, “how do we build capacity and work together to put the supports in place so that these projects can be successful?”

Some groups have claimed that there has been a lack of consultation about the new shelters.

“To just say we’re going to put these shelters in your area without public consultation and ram it through because we have a homeless problem is not the right approach, in my opinion,” Daniel Tate with IntegrityTO told CTV News Toronto. He added that the city’s decisions are creating division in neighbourhoods.

Counterprotest held

Chanting “shelters now” and “harm reduction saves lives,” shelter supporters held a counterprotest, saying the neighbourhood groups only represent a small minority.

Counterprotester A counterprotester shouts into a megaphone during a protest at City Hall on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

“I think it was time to stand up for shelters and people who need harm reduction in their lives. We’re at a very dangerous time and place in this climate and to have people stand here and say “no shelters” is to negate the lives of those who desperately need homes," Jeff Dale said.

Savhanna Wilson with the Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness said the zoning amendments would ensure that everyone can have a home.

“It’s not about whether a shelter could be built; it’s about whether or not we’re able to plan for the future in this city. As we’ve seen for decades, inaction and a lack of planning have resulted in a homeless crisis,” she said. “The homelessness numbers have doubled in three years, and we have to do something about it.”

At an unrelated news conference, when asked about the concerns of the coalition group, Mayor Olivia Chow said, “We all need to live together and let us make sure that everyone is protected.”

With files from CTV News’ Natalie Johnson