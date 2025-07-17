Honda Indy road closures now in effect. Here is the full list

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is back in Toronto and there are a number of road closures in effect.

While the race itself doesn’t start until exactly 12:22 p.m. Sunday, July 20, practice and qualifying sessions will be in full swing starting Friday.

As such, the city closed Lake Shore Boulevard West, between Strachan Avenue and Ontario Drive, and Strachan Avenue, between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, on Wednesday.

The closures are expected to remain in place until at least Monday, July 21.

If the Sunday event is delayed or cancelled, the city says the final race will be held on Monday.