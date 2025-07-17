Police raid home as hunt for 17-year-old Hamilton shooting suspect continues

Police are shown during the raid of a Hamilton home on July 17.

Hamilton police raided a home overnight as they continued to search for a 17-year-old suspect who is wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of an innocent bystander last week.

The shooting occurred near the Jackson Square shopping centre on King Street East just before 5:30 p.m. on July 11.

Police have previously said that the suspect opened fire on three individuals who “appear to have been the intended targets,” resulting in one of them sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect then allegedly continued to shoot, resulting in an innocent bystander being struck by an errant bullet.

Belinda Sarkodie, 26, died at the scene.

Days later, police obtained a judicial order to identify Mackale Lavoie, 17, as the suspect in the shooting.

On Thursday, police confirmed to CP24 that officers visited an address on Mary Street overnight as the hunt for Lavoie continued.

Footage from CP24’s cameras showed officers dressed in tactical gear outside the home as they carried out the operation.

No arrests were made.

“We will continue to investigate all avenues of his whereabouts until he is captured and placed into custody,” a police spokesperson said.

Lavoie is wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.