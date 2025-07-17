Two doctors arrested in probe into fraudulent prescriptions in York Region

Two doctors have been charged in connection with an investigation into a York Region man who allegedly impersonated a medical practitioner and issued fraudulent prescriptions.

Police began an investigation in December 2024 when a victim came forward to report that they experienced “significant health problems” after receiving a treatment at a medical spa in the area of Hollandview Trail and McMaster Avenue in Aurora.

In February, police arrested 65-year-old Georges Tsakiris and charged him with 11 offences, including assault causing bodily harm and two counts of forgery.

At the time, police alleged that Tsakiris was impersonating licensed medical practitioners and issuing prescriptions that were not applicable to the victim’s health issues.

On Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed to CP24 that they have since made two additional arrests in the case.

Dr. Andrew Kiellerman was arrested on June 16 and Dr. Leonard Direnfeld was arrested one week later on June 22.

Police say that the doctors are charged with six offences each, including assault causing bodily harm, forgery and identity theft.

The charges, police say, are “directly connected” to the investigation into Tsakiris “as the three are co-accused in the same file.”

A police spokesperson tells CP24 that the matter is now before the courts and “there is no indication that there will be any additional arrests.”