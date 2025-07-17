Woman dead after stabbing in North York

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A woman is dead after a stabbing in North York Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in a commercial parking lot near Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police said the woman was rushed to hospital and pronounced deceased. No suspect information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.