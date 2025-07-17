Woman dead after stabbing in North York

A woman is dead after a stabbing in North York Thursday morning, Toronto police say.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in a commercial parking lot near Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East.
Police said the woman was rushed to hospital and pronounced deceased. No suspect information has been released.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
HOMICIDE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 17, 2025
Parkway Forest Dr. & Sheppard Ave. E. area
9:37 a.m.
-Officers responded to a stabbing in a commercial park lot
-Adult female located with stab wounds
-Transported to hospital via emerg run. Pronounced deceased
-Homicide & Missing Persons Unit investigating#GO1489034…