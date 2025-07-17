Woman in her 70s killed in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in North York: police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a commercial plaza in North York on July 17, 2025 that left a woman dead.

A woman in her 70s is dead in what Toronto police say was an “unprovoked” stabbing at a commercial plaza in North York Thursday morning.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. near Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East and police said the woman, who has not been identified, was grocery shopping in the area before the attack.

“From what we can tell, she was simply just getting her groceries and going to her car when she was attacked, there was nothing to indicate that anything that led up to (the stabbing),” Duty Insp. Phil Sinclair told reporters at the scene.

The suspect is at-large, but police say there is currently no threat to public safety.

It’s unknown if the suspect and victim are known to each other. Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.