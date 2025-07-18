Brampton traffic stop leads to seizure of loaded gun and drugs: police

Peel police have arrested two individuals and have charged them with a combined 20 firearm and drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

On Thursday, Peel Regional Police officers arrested two Torontonians after a traffic stop in the vicinity of Kennedy Road and Rambler Drive in Brampton. The investigators initially stopped the vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act Offence.

While conducting the traffic stop, police say that the officers observed cannabis in the vehicle which led to further investigation. Investigators went on to discover an illegal loaded Glock style pistol, a pepper spray cannister, and a quantity of drugs that police suspect to be cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Daniel Solis, 20 and Ashley Morales, 21 both from Toronto have each been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and four charges in relation to unauthorized firearm possession, among other offences.