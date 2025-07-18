Cyclist in life-threatening condition after downtown collision

A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck while on a bike early Friday morning, Toronto police say.
The collision happened in the area of Church Street and Gerrard Street just after 6:30 a.m. in the city’s downtown core.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said, adding that the intersection is closed in all directions.
It’s unclear whether any charges will be laid.
