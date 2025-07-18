Emergency crews respond to plane crash east of Toronto

Durham Regional Police say emergency crews are responding to the scene of a plane crash east of Toronto.
Police said a small plane crashed in Lake Scugog, near the community of Caesarea, at around 12:25 p.m.
“Multiple emergency services have responded and remain on scene at this time,” Durham police said in a post on social media.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
