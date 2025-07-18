Emergency crews respond to plane crash east of Toronto

Durham police are investigating after a plane crashed into Lake Scugog on July 18, 2025.

Durham Regional Police say emergency crews are responding to the scene of a plane crash east of Toronto.

Police said a small plane crashed in Lake Scugog, near the community of Caesarea, at around 12:25 p.m.

“Multiple emergency services have responded and remain on scene at this time,” Durham police said in a post on social media.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.