Man arrested after alleged hate-motivated assault near Toronto’s downtown core

Police say a Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a driver and yelling racial slurs during what they are treating as a suspected “hate-motivated offence.”

On Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road after receiving reports of an assault.

According to investigators, the victim was stopped in their vehicle at an intersection when they were approached by a man on foot.

Police allege the man “yelled racial slurs” at the victim, spat on the driver’s side window, and then assaulted the victim, who they say suffered minor injuries.

Officers identified a suspect and later arrested 52-year-old Glen MacDonald, of Toronto. He has been charged with one count of assault.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, police say.

MacDonald is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3 at the Ontario Court of Justice.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to come forward.