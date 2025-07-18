Man seriously injured in stabbing at apartment building in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One man has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment following a reported stabbing inside an apartment building in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to a residential building near The East Mall and Rathburn Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

A man believed to be in his 30s was found with stab wounds, police said, and he has been rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics said the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.