Police watchdog investigating after less-lethal shotgun used in arrest of woman

An Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) is classified as a firearm under the Special Investigations Unit Act. (Credit: SIU)

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after officers discharged a conducted energy weapon and then a less-lethal shotgun at an assault suspect on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators from Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) say that officers responded to an assault call at apartment building in the vicinity of Eastern Avenue and Woodfield Road in Toronto’s east end at around 2 p.m. After locating the assault suspect, the SIU says that officers deployed conducted energy weapons followed by “a less-lethal shotgun.”

The SIU says that the suspect was “apprehended and taken to hospital.” However, they described her injuries as not serious.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon.

The Special Investigations Act classifies the “less-lethal” shotgun, also known as The Anti Riot Weapon Enfield (AWREN), as a firearm.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the woman taken into custody will face.