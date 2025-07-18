Toronto police investigating stabbing in Scarborough park

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Police are searching for a suspect after a male was stabbed in park in Toronto’s east end.

It happened at around 9:40 p.m. in Hague Park, near Perivale Crescent and McCowan Road.

Police said officers located a male victim with injuries at the scene. He was transported to hospital by paramedics but his condition was not disclosed by investigators.

The suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of police. Investigators only provided a limited description of the suspect, noting that he is believed to be a male who is approximately 30 years old with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the stabbing, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.