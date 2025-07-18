Teen struck and killed by small plane that crashed into boat dock in Lake Scugog

A teenager is dead after being struck by a plane that crashed into a boat dock in Lake Scugog Friday afternoon.
Police said a small plane crashed near the community of Caesarea at around 12:25 p.m.
Images from the scene show the aftermath of the crash, with the plane upside down resting on top of a pontoon boat.
Durham police said the pilot and the passenger of the plane were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has been notified and will take over the investigation.
In a deployment notice, the TSB confirmed that it was sending a team of investigators to the scene to “gather information and assess the occurrence.”
A male in his teens has died after being struck by the plane. The pilot of the aircraft was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the passenger of the plane also had minor injuries.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 18, 2025
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be attending the scene and… https://t.co/QhjhXR35oj