Teen struck and killed by small plane that crashed into boat dock in Lake Scugog

Durham police are investigating after a plane crashed into Lake Scugog on July 18, 2025.

A teenager is dead after being struck by a plane that crashed into a boat dock in Lake Scugog Friday afternoon.

Police said a small plane crashed near the community of Caesarea at around 12:25 p.m.

Images from the scene show the aftermath of the crash, with the plane upside down resting on top of a pontoon boat.

Plane crash Police tape surround a boat dock where a plane crashed in Lake Scugog on Friday, July 18, 2025. (CTV News)

Durham police said the pilot and the passenger of the plane were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has been notified and will take over the investigation.

In a deployment notice, the TSB confirmed that it was sending a team of investigators to the scene to “gather information and assess the occurrence.”